Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation partners with 13 HBCUs, including UAPB

HRC Foundation’s HBCU attendees.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s HBCU Program is designed to partner with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) & other minority-serving institutions. They partner on an annual cycle to achieve benchmarks that promote favorable policies and practices in LGBTQ inclusion. Participating institutions can access comprehensive resources through this initiative, including a confidential online self-assessment tool, expert webinars on LGBTQ + topics, technical assistance, and more, at no cost to the institution.

On July 12-14, 2022, The Human Rights Campaign HBCU Program hosted an in-person meeting at their Washington, D.C. headquarters for all participating institutions. The program sponsored each institution’s designated administrator’s attendance through generous support from USAA Bank and Gucci Changemakers. Frank D. Dorsey, II, UAPB Associate Dean of Students for Activities, represented the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff among the 13 inaugural HBCUs committed to the program.

The overall goal of the Inclusive Excellence Initiative is for historically Black and minority-serving institutions to achieve excellence in LGBTQ inclusion. As a result, UAPB will earn the National Seal of Excellence – Foundation. Learn more about the HRC HBCU Program at https://www.hrc.org/campaigns/hbcu-program and the HRC at https://www.hrc.org/our-work.