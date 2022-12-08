Macaroni and Cheese is Perfect Holiday Side Dish

Macaroni and cheese is a classic comfort food that can be made ahead of time and frozen or cooked the day it is needed. It is always a hit with kids and adults alike. This healthier version uses non-fat evaporated milk and low-fat cheese to create its creamy sauce. This ultimate comfort food would be the perfect side dish with your Christmas dinner.

8 Servings

Ingredients

2 cups macaroni

1/2 cup onion (chopped)

1/2 cup evaporated milk, non-fat

1 large egg (beaten)

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/4 cups cheese, finely shredded sharp cheddar, low-fat

Cooking oil spray

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water. Cook macaroni according to directions. (Do not add salt to the cooking water.) Drain and set aside. Spray a casserole dish with nonstick cooking oil spray. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray saucepan with nonstick cooking oil spray. Add onions to saucepan and sauté for about 3 minutes. In another bowl, combine macaroni, onions and the remaining ingredients and mix thoroughly. Transfer mixture into casserole dish. Bake for 25 minutes or until bubbly. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Information

Serving Size: ½ cup, 1/8 of recipe

Total Calories – 170

Total fat – 3 g, saturated fat – 1 g, cholesterol – 28 mg, sodium – 136 mg, carbohydrates – 25 g, dietary fiber – 1 g, total sugars – 3 g, added sugars included – 0 g, protein – 11 g, vitamin D – 0 mg, calcium – 131 mg, iron – 1 mg, potassium – 121 mg.

Source:

https://www.myplate.gov/recipes/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap/classic-macaroni-and-cheese

Heart Healthy Home Cooking: African American Style

US Department of Health and Human Services

National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute