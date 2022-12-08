Macaroni and Cheese is Perfect Holiday Side Dish

/ 4 hours ago December 8, 2022

Macaroni and cheese is a classic comfort food that can be made ahead of time and frozen or cooked the day it is needed. It is always a hit with kids and adults alike. This healthier version uses non-fat evaporated milk and low-fat cheese to create its creamy sauce. This ultimate comfort food would be the perfect side dish with your Christmas dinner. 

8 Servings

Ingredients

2 cups macaroni 
1/2 cup onion (chopped) 
1/2 cup evaporated milk, non-fat 
1 large egg (beaten) 
1/4 teaspoon black pepper 
1 1/4 cups cheese, finely shredded sharp cheddar, low-fat 

Cooking oil spray 

Directions

  1. Wash hands with soap and water.
  2. Cook macaroni according to directions. (Do not add salt to the cooking water.) Drain and set aside.
  3. Spray a casserole dish with nonstick cooking oil spray.
  4. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  5. Lightly spray saucepan with nonstick cooking oil spray.
  6. Add onions to saucepan and sauté for about 3 minutes.
  7. In another bowl, combine macaroni, onions and the remaining ingredients and mix thoroughly.
  8. Transfer mixture into casserole dish.
  9. Bake for 25 minutes or until bubbly. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Information

Serving Size: ½ cup, 1/8 of recipe 

Total Calories – 170

Total fat – 3 g, saturated fat – 1 g, cholesterol – 28 mg, sodium – 136 mg, carbohydrates – 25 g, dietary fiber – 1 g, total sugars – 3 g, added sugars included – 0 g, protein – 11 g, vitamin D – 0 mg, calcium – 131 mg, iron – 1 mg, potassium – 121 mg.

Source:

https://www.myplate.gov/recipes/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap/classic-macaroni-and-cheese

Heart Healthy Home Cooking: African American Style
US Department of Health and Human Services
National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s