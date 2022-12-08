Macaroni and Cheese is Perfect Holiday Side Dish

Macaroni and cheese is a classic comfort food that can be made ahead of time and frozen or cooked the day it is needed. It is always a hit with kids and adults alike. This healthier version uses non-fat evaporated milk and low-fat cheese to create its creamy sauce. This ultimate comfort food would be the perfect side dish with your Christmas dinner.
8 Servings
Ingredients
2 cups macaroni
1/2 cup onion (chopped)
1/2 cup evaporated milk, non-fat
1 large egg (beaten)
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 1/4 cups cheese, finely shredded sharp cheddar, low-fat
Cooking oil spray
Directions
- Wash hands with soap and water.
- Cook macaroni according to directions. (Do not add salt to the cooking water.) Drain and set aside.
- Spray a casserole dish with nonstick cooking oil spray.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Lightly spray saucepan with nonstick cooking oil spray.
- Add onions to saucepan and sauté for about 3 minutes.
- In another bowl, combine macaroni, onions and the remaining ingredients and mix thoroughly.
- Transfer mixture into casserole dish.
- Bake for 25 minutes or until bubbly. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: ½ cup, 1/8 of recipe
Total Calories – 170
Total fat – 3 g, saturated fat – 1 g, cholesterol – 28 mg, sodium – 136 mg, carbohydrates – 25 g, dietary fiber – 1 g, total sugars – 3 g, added sugars included – 0 g, protein – 11 g, vitamin D – 0 mg, calcium – 131 mg, iron – 1 mg, potassium – 121 mg.
Source:
https://www.myplate.gov/recipes/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap/classic-macaroni-and-cheese
Heart Healthy Home Cooking: African American Style
US Department of Health and Human Services
National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute