UAPB Nursing Department Announces Leadership Changes

Diann Williams, an alumna of the UAPB Nursing Department in 1979, has announced her retirement as the Department Chair for Nursing, effective May 15, 2023. Since returning to her alma mater in July 2015, Williams has successfully led the program and faculty through approval by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing and national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). Dr. Brenda Jacobs, a board-certified nurse practitioner, will take on the role of Interim Chair for the Nursing Department.

After dedicating 49 years of passion and commitment to the nursing profession, Williams has decided to retire. She feels that now is the right time to exit the UAPB program and conclude her nursing career. Throughout her tenure, Williams has witnessed the program, facilities, and resources mature and become more accessible to students and faculty. Williams is proud of the recognition for the need to target better salaries for nursing faculty as key to improving the University’s ability to attract and retain highly qualified nurse educators.

Dr. Andrea Stewart, UAPB Interim Provost/VC for Academic Affairs, said, “It has been an honor working with Mrs. Williams over a 30-year span in various roles and positions. Mrs. Williams reflects the epitome of excellence, strength, commitment, and tenacity. She willingly returned to UAPB’s Department of Nursing after only a few years of retirement. Her desire and goal have always focused on the nursing program’s success and stability. Without a doubt, her drive, wisdom, and knowledge have had a long-lasting impact on students, faculty, and staff. We look forward to her continued support and participation on the program’s advisory council.”

Diann Williams (Lt) retires and Dr. Brenda Jacobs (Rt) takes the role of Interim Chair for UAPB Nursing Department

The Interim Dean of the UAPB School of Arts and Sciences, Dr. Grant Wangila, extended his congratulations to Mrs. Williams on behalf of the students, faculty, and staff. Dr. Wangila said, “She has made a significant impact on the Nursing program since joining UAPB, and her excellence in teaching and administration is unmatched. Her retirement marks the end of a successful career. She will be missed for her guidance, support, and positive attitude. We are pleased that she can now enjoy more time for herself and pursue the things she’s always wanted to do. We wish her all the best in this new chapter of her life.”

Starting May 16, 2023, Dr. Brenda Jacobs, a board-certified nurse practitioner, will take on the role of Interim Chair for the Nursing Department. She has previously worked as an academic coach and adjunct faculty at the University of Arkansas at Monticello and joined the UAPB faculty in the fall of 2022. Dr. Jacobs is known for her dedication to academia and her love for research. She enjoys teaching students the reasons behind clinical practice. She has been actively involved in developing course syllabi, classroom instruction, and professional poster presentations. Additionally, she has worked in the simulation lab to improve student clinical experiences.

Dr. Jacobs has also served as a planning committee member and judge for poster presentations at the 2023 Arkansas Academy of Sciences Conference. She has collaborated with administrators and faculty to enhance the educational experience for students.

Dr. Jacobs recently attended the Arkansas State Board of Nursing Program Director Orientation, where she learned about the responsibilities of a program director for state-approved nursing programs. She has also completed training with Assessment Technologies Institute (ATI) to become an ATI champion certified professional. Her immediate goal is to achieve certification as a Nurse Educator (CNE) by the fall 2023 semester. Dr. Jacobs is dedicated to being a strong leader for the nursing department while upholding the program’s mission, goals, and policies. She understands the importance of student engagement and maintaining an open-door policy, which she believes is key to success. Dr. Jacobs will work to establish positive relationships with the Arkansas State Board of Nursing and all accreditation bodies, ensuring that the program serves the community and University effectively. She emphasizes the program’s importance in preparing nursing professionals for practice in the local area, which she considers to be a ministry and calling.

As for the incoming Interim Chair for the Nursing Department, Dr. Brenda Jacobs, Dr. Wangila assures her of his support. He is willing to serve as a liaison between the Nursing Department and the university administration if she needs assistance. Dr. Wangila said, “I hope to help continue the advancement of the department’s teaching, research, and service goals.”