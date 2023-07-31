Dr. Yathish Ramena Appointed Director, Center of Excellence in Aquaculture and Fisheries at UAPB

Dr. Yathish Ramena has been appointed as director of the Center of Excellence in Aquaculture and Fisheries at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB). The director is responsible for the overall direction, coordination and evaluation of the Center.

The Center of Excellence in Aquaculture and Fisheries is a research and Extension Center dedicated to the development and transfer of timely, problem-solving information. It is responsible for responding to the research and outreach needs of limited-resource and socially disadvantaged small fish farmers, pond owners and 4-H youth who the university is mission-driven to serve.

Utilizing self-generated funding, the Center responds to immediate and future needs of the state’s aquaculture industry, and fisheries and aquatic resource managers through quality research and outreach programs. The Center also assists county Extension personnel, as well as state and federal natural resource agencies.

Prior to his appointment at UAPB, Dr. Ramena served as a senior principal scientist for Great Salt Lake Brine Shrimp Cooperative, Inc. in Ogden, Utah. Among his many duties there, he managed research and development; conducted research studies on immunostimulants and disease resistance in different aquatic species; served as a consultant for industrial companies; supported research and development and quality assurance for protocol and process development; reviewed and conducted farm-based risk assessments; and maintained the quality of the company feed ingredients and new developments to meet the scientific competency to customer satisfaction.

He also has research, Extension and outreach experience from his time as an aquaculture Extension team leader at CP Aquaculture Private Ltd., a multinational company in Chennai, India. There, he supervised Extension personnel, executed field trials to support products and Extension programs to provide efficient outreach and Extension services to aquaculture farmers, conducted aquatic animal disease diagnostics and treatment methods and conducted educational programs for producers.

Dr. Ramena received his doctorate degree in aquaculture from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, a master’s degree in animal biotechnology from Bharathidasan University in India, a master’s degree in aquaculture from Acharya Nagarjuan University in India and a bachelor’s degree in industrial fish and fisheries from Andhra University in India.

He is a member of the Institute of Food Technologists, World Aquaculture Society, U.S. Aquaculture Society and Gamma Sigma Delta, the honor society of agriculture. He has authored/coauthored 14 publications.

“Having worked with and in aquaculture and fisheries industries as well as his work in Extension, research and outreach, Dr. Ramena will be an incredible asset to UAPB’s Center of Excellence,” Dr. Bruce McGowan, interim dean/director for the School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences, said. “Being a UAPB alumnus, coupled with his depth of experience, will propel the Center to new heights.”

