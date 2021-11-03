UAPB Aquaculture/Fisheries Representatives Foster Diversity/Inclusion at Home and Nationally

Will Hehemann | School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences

Christopher Kennedy, a UAPB graduate of fisheries biology, currently serves as assistant to the director of inclusion and diversity at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). He recently helped plan and facilitate the first ever session on diversity and inclusion at the annual Aquaculture America meeting in San Antonio. This photo was taken earlier in his career with the MDC when he led efforts to restore alligator gar to Southeast Missouri.

Representatives of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries recently helped facilitate the first ever session on diversity and inclusion at the annual Aquaculture America meeting in San Antonio, Dr. Rebecca Lochmann, chair of the department at UAPB, said. Hosted by the U.S. Aquaculture Society (USAS), Aquaculture America is the nation’s only major national aquaculture conference and exposition.

“Demonstrated benefits of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in an organization include getting a variety of perspectives and increased engagement, creativity and decision making, as well as an enhanced reputation of the organization,” Dr. Lochmann said. “USAS is assessing its efforts to be welcoming and inclusive of all people interested in this field.”

Because the UAPB Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries recently developed its own DEI plan, Dr. Lochmann volunteered to join the USAS diversity and inclusion committee and help create their first session at the meeting in San Antonio. In planning the session, she enlisted the help of Christopher Kennedy, a UAPB graduate of fisheries biology who currently serves as assistant to the director of inclusion and diversity at the Missouri Department of Conservation.

“Chris has become an experienced speaker and facilitator of sessions on this topic in his current position with the Missouri Department of Conservation,” she said. “Therefore, I invited him to play a major role in providing planning and facilitation for our session at the USAS meeting. He did a wonderful job and helped raise the profile of UAPB as an alumnus of our program.”

Fostering Change Through Conversation, Analysis and Action

Kennedy said his first step in developing the session was to review USAS’s mission and charter.

“This step is important for success, as inclusion and diversity concepts must be incorporated into the society’s mission, charter and strategic planning efforts,” he said. “Any entity embarking on a DEI initiative must have leadership consensus regarding their current status, a realistic vision of what success looks like and how success will be measured.”

He also reviewed a recent USAS survey that assessed its members’ demographics, barriers and perceptions about inclusion and diversity. During initial planning meetings, he held discussions about the organization’s current conditions, desired future conditions and potential barriers to achieving those results. They then started developing an initial strategy.

The session Kennedy developed sought to provide a safe and inclusive environment and forum where questions related to DEI in the professional society could be discussed freely. It included an open discussion of practical issues experienced by USAS members throughout their careers, as well as roundtable discussions on ways USAS can increase DEI both internally and across the aquaculture industry.

“I can’t represent all people’s perspectives, but most of our initial discussions pertained to race,” he said. “Many issues were brought up by the participants including a lack of career awareness at an early age, a lack of mentorship and career exposure, experiencing passive aggression or harassment from co-workers or the community they are visiting, and historical policies that have excluded Black Americans from the field of aquaculture.”

In facilitating discussions on sensitive topics among a large group of people with different backgrounds, Kennedy says it is important to create a “safe space.” This technique is an essential tool for organizations to share high stakes information and discuss triggering situations, dysfunctional dynamics and behaviors that plague the organization’s ability to reach its goals.

“To overcome the initial conversational barriers, our group began by establishing ground rules for a healthy conversation,” Kennedy said. “We all agreed to create room for one another by ignoring our own perspective to learn about the perspective of others, creating a judgment- or penalty-free zone, remaining respectful, being non-confrontational, and staying committed to emotional control and being empathetic toward one another.”

By following these rules, the group was able to have difficult conversations and form consensus, Kennedy said. Once this type of atmosphere is created with decent facilitation, productive discussions are more likely.

“With the current polarization within our society, we all must work hard within our own spheres to resolve our differences through heartfelt and safe conversations,” he said. “This is most difficult today, especially regarding the conversation of race. Many families don’t talk about race in America, while others talk about it frequently. This has yielded a barrier-rich conversational environment where, for example, we fear using the wrong words to describe someone or we quickly become emotional because of our close ties to the topic.”

Kennedy said ultimately the DEI session at the Aquaculture America event is the first step for USAS. The organization is now more prepared to continue the DEI conversation, assess barriers, develop strategies and identify current and future measures for success.

“I would like to thank the U.S. Aquaculture Society for having the courage and collective desire to improve inclusion and diversity within the organization,” he said. “I considered it a great privilege to be asked to assist USAS and hope to have more opportunities to help them in the future. Hopefully, these efforts will ultimately provide students with more opportunities for career exploration, internships, professional development and work opportunities.”

Addressing the communication breakdown on issues relating to race, diversity, equity and inclusion can help organizations and society as a whole.

“Our American experience is dramatically influenced by our gender, race and status,” he said. “We live in such a segregated society that it makes it very difficult to have fruitful discussions that would yield the needed understanding to resolve our societal issues. Sharing diverse experiences is one strategy that can be utilized to help build empathy for one another. This also improves our ability to develop strategies for resolving disparities across our population demographics.”

Developing Diversity and Inclusion in a University Department

Michele Jones, a doctoral student of aquaculture/fisheries at UAPB and Dr. Lochmann’s research specialist, attended the DEI session at the Aquaculture America meeting. Prior to the event, she helped Dr. Lochmann develop a DEI plan for the UAPB Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries.

Jones said the plan was developed by a committee comprised of students, staff and faculty.

“When developing a DEI plan, it’s important to consider the makeup of the committee,” she said. “It needs to be a diverse group that is open to and engaged with the goal of DEI. Group members need to understand what policies or attitudes lead to a less diverse department before suggesting ways to improve. Many of us had to firmly set aside feelings about our personal experiences to empathize with those who have felt shut out of the profession.”

The group members researched what it means to have diversity, be inclusive and ensure more equity in the department. They also took time to explore the reasons why the department is not more representative of the local population and what steps they could take to remedy the situation.

One of the concerns determined in the team’s research was a lack of African Americans with graduate- and doctoral-level educations in fields related to aquaculture and fisheries. Jones believes UAPB and other universities should be preparing young people for the jobs in these industries.

“In the U.S., there is not as much awareness of these industries beyond things like recreational fishing,” she said. “I’ve personally met very few people who ever considered the idea that fish can be farmed. We should spread this knowledge to high school and even middle school-aged children. If they don’t know this sector exists, they can’t aspire to be part of it. Many of us wanted to be firemen because we were familiar with that job, and it looked cool. We in aquaculture and fisheries might not be as cool as firemen, but we do have fun in our jobs.”

Jones said the department plans to involve other institutions and organizations such as the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in its DEI efforts. The goal is to show all students the range of educational and career opportunities in aquaculture and fisheries.

“When we make the effort to put DEI at the forefront of these activities, we let everyone around us know that we value people for who they are and that all are welcome to join,” she said. “It’s an acknowledgment of people’s abilities and struggles with the goal of getting everyone to the finish line, whether that leads a person to become the director of a U.S. Department of Agriculture lab, a farmer, a state biologist or someone who is simply curious about the field of aquaculture and fisheries. When we make DEI everyone’s business, we can all move forward together – we can all support each other.”

As she continues her professional journey, Jones reflects on her role in fostering inclusion.

“For a lot of reasons, I’ve never felt like I fit in or was accepted in many places while growing up,” she said. “As I got older, I was able to make my own community. But as I look back, I see how I am now able to help create more inclusive communities.”

