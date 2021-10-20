Dr. Nina Lyon Bennett Co-Authors Human Sciences Book

Alicia Dorn | School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences

Dr. Nina Lyon Bennett, professor and assistant dean for academics at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences (SAFHS), is co-author of the recently published book, African Americans in the Human Sciences: Challenges and Opportunities.

The book “explores the role and experience of African American women scholars and educators in the fields of human, family and consumer sciences. It covers careers in education, the role of historically Black colleges and universities, opportunities and challenges brought about by the internationalization of the field, opportunities for new career paths in the human sciences, and the current and future role of technology.”

Dr. Bennett, who is an African American mother and educator, authored one of the book’s chapters, Professional Working Women: A Qualitative Look at African American Mothers. This chapter explores the mothering experiences of a group of professional middle-aged Black woman and the ways in which they define and experience motherhood. The book is described as a “powerful must-read for human sciences professionals and beyond.”

As the assistant dean for academics, Dr. Bennett supports department chairs in managing various aspects of academic programming, including curriculum and program development and assessment, student enrollment and persistence to graduation.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.