Winter Shelter Needs for Sheep and Goats

A simple three-sided shelter faces south to maximize winter sun warming while protecting from winter storm winds.

With the arrival of fall, sheep and goat producers should start preparing shelter for their animals so they are not caught unprepared in the event of a winter storm or very cold weather, Dr. David Fernandez, Extension livestock specialist and interim dean of graduate studies and continuing education for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said.

Sheep and goats are hardy animals and do not require as much shelter as many new producers believe. As long as they can be kept dry and out of the wind, sheep and goats remain comfortable even when it is quite cold outside, Dr. Fernandez said. Shelters should be built so that one wall faces the direction of the prevailing wind. Three-sided shelters should face south so that winter sunlight can provide additional warmth while stormy and cold northern and northeasterly winds will be deflected.

“Build your shelter on slightly elevated ground with good drainage. Shelters with puddles of water or muddy floors will chill livestock seeking shelter. They also create manure management problems and potential fly and parasite problems in the warmer months,” he said. “Before you site your shelter, decide whether you plan to install electricity and water. Shelters located in distant pastures are typically too expensive to power but may have water.”

New producers often think they have to completely enclose and insulate a barn to protect their livestock. But livestock actually do better with good ventilation and open air, Dr. Fernandez said. Fully enclosing sheep and goats can make them more susceptible to respiratory infections. Ammonia from urine and fecal odors can build up rapidly in enclosed structures.

Producers should take time to consider the type of bedding they plan to use, he said. Livestock can be bedded on many materials. Straw is traditional, but wood chips are also commonly used. Sawdust is not recommended for wooled breeds of sheep because sawdust gets stuck in the fleece.

Shredded newspaper can be used. It is very absorbent but can be difficult to handle if it becomes too wet, Dr. Fernandez said. Consider whether you will compost your bedding or spread it on pastures. Newspaper may be unsightly when spread, for example, but will compost well.

Sheep and goats must have enough space in the shelter so they can all utilize it, he said. A mature ewe or ram requires 8 square feet of space. Lambs and kids need about 6 square feet. Of course, they will not distribute themselves evenly across the floor, but will cluster together to share body heat.

“Some producers worry when they see their sheep or goats lying outside on a cold day and try to move them into the shelter, only to have the animals return to the pasture as soon as their back is turned,” Dr. Fernandez said. “As long as the weather is dry and not too windy, your animals will probably prefer to be outside allowing the sun to warm them. If they get too cold, the animals will go to the shelter on their own.”

Shelters can be built from many inexpensive materials. Producers have made simple Quonset style covers on wheels, converted carports, pallets or reclaimed lumber, even tarps stretched over frames will work, he said.

For more information on this or other livestock questions you can contact Dr. Fernandez at fernandezd@uapb.eduor (870) 575-8316.

