Dr. Marilyn Bailey Named Interim Chair of UAPB’s Department of Human Sciences

Dr. Marilyn Bailey has been named interim chair of the Department of Human Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB). She will provide leadership to the department that includes four units – food service/restaurant management; human development and family studies; merchandising, textiles and design; and hospitality and tourism management.

In this position, she is also responsible for oversight of UAPB’s Child Development Center and the Human Sciences Cafeteria.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Bailey to this position,” Dr. Bruce W. McGowan, interim dean/director of the School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences, said. “She brings new energy to the Department of Human Sciences and will play a vital role in elevating the department’s potential for attracting more students, collaborating with various stakeholders (particularly in the textile sector and hospitality and tourism industry), and promoting innovative research initiatives in clinical nutrition.”

Prior to her current position, Dr. Bailey served in several other positions at UAPB including interim assistant dean of academics for the School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences, associate professor in the Department of Human Sciences and director of the Child Development Center. Much of her work has focused on staff development, curriculum planning and implementation, and grant writing. Since 2014, she has brought over $12 million in grant funds to the university.

Dr. Bailey has a doctorate degree in educational leadership and change from Fielding Graduate University in Pasadena, California and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in human development from Pacific Oaks College in Pasadena.

“I am honored to be leading the Department of Human Sciences with colleagues who share in the vision of ‘being a premier human sciences unit offering exceptional academic, research and Extension programs that help the stakeholders we serve achieve their highest quality of life,’” Dr. Bailey said.

