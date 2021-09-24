Anonymous Quarter-Million Dollar Gift to Benefit Student Scholarships

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) has announced it is the beneficiary of a $250,000 gift to provide direct scholarships to students experiencing financial challenges. The gift is at the bequest of an anonymous donor who expressed a desire to make a difference in the lives of students.
According to UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander, the notification of the award came at a great time, as more students are choosing UAPB. The university is experiencing a second-straight fall semester of increased enrollment.
“It is with deep appreciation that UAPB accepts this gift and quickly begins putting these resources to work,” Dr. Alexander said. “The need is great, and this gift will make a significant impact in the lives of our students, while also acknowledging the academic success our students are having in the classroom.”
The gift, one of the largest yet from an individual donor, also provides the university with the flexible funding to assist students in multiple aspects of their educational pursuits, according to Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement George Cotton, Sr.
“UAPB students work extremely hard to focus of their educational journey,” Cotton said. “This gift will allow them to continue that focus without the added financial burden that too often comes with a college education.”
