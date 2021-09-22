Debbie Archer | School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences

September is National Better Breakfast Month. Breakfast is considered the most important meals of the day, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

“Eating a nutritious, regular meal every morning helps control weight and can guide us toward healthy eating throughout the day,” Henson said.

A complete breakfast should contain a balance of all the major food groups, including fruit. Apples are one of the tastiest and crunchiest fruit known throughout the world.

“Eating apples provides many health benefits that are important to our bodies,” she said. “Apples are a great source of fiber, vitamin C, minerals and nutrients. This popular fruit can be a healthy part of your breakfast, a mid-afternoon snack and additions to salads, smoothies and desserts.

For a tasty and nutritious start to your day, Henson recommends applesauce pancakes. You can serve them freshly prepared, or you can make a batch and keep them in the freezer for busy mornings when a quick breakfast is needed. Just pop them in the microwave or toaster then enjoy.

Applesauce Pancakes

6 Servings

Ingredients

1 cup applesauce

1/4 cup dry milk powder, non-fat instant

1 cup water

2 eggs

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking powder

Directions

1. Wash hands and clean food preparation area.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, combine applesauce, dry milk powder, water, eggs and oil.

3. Add flour, sugar, cinnamon and baking powder.

4. Stir until mixture has only small lumps.

5. Place large skillet on medium-high heat.

6. Spray skillet with non-stick cooking spray.

7. Pour 1/2 cup batter onto skillet.

8. Turn pancake when bubbles form on top of batter.

9. Cook the other side for about 1 minute or until golden brown.

Nutrition Information

Total Calories 249

Total Fat 4g

Saturated Fat 1g

Cholesterol 55mg

Sodium 202mg

Carbohydrates 46mg

Dietary Fiber 2g

Total Sugars 12g

Added Sugars Included 6g

Protein 7g

Source: USDA MyPlate and the Tennessee State University Cooperative Extension Service.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.