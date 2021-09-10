UAPB Receives $400,000 from Beyoncé, JAY-Z and Tiffany & Co. About Love Scholarship

Scholarship is Open to Support Students Seeking Arts-related, Communications, History Degrees

BEYONCÉ, JAY-Z AND TIFFANY & Co. announce Scholarship

following the launch of the ABOUT LOVE campaign.

In partnership with Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s philanthropic initiatives—BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation—launched the About Love Scholarship for students attending the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) and four other Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The $2 million scholarship program will directly support students in the arts and creative fields, history and communications at UAPB, Lincoln University, Norfolk State University, Bennett College and Central State University. UAPB will receive $400,000 over four years.

The About Love Scholarship application period opens Friday, Sept. 10 at 11am and closes Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10:59 PM CST. Students must meet federal view all eligibility requirements and apply here. Priority will be given to students who are facing financial hardships and in need of emergency financial assistance. Award sizes will range per student, based upon need.

“UAPB is profoundly grateful to The Carters, BeyGOOD, the Shawn Carter Foundation and Tiffany & Co, for recognizing the need to support emerging visual and performing artists and students pursuing other creative fields, history and communications,” Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander said. “At the heart of the UAPB mission is the responsibility to expand access and opportunity. The About Love Scholarship assists us in continuing to nurture and prepare the students who will one day shape the future of art and culture.”

“We are only as strong as the work we do together, and we are honored to partner with The Carters,” said Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tiffany & Co. “Their relentless dedication to lifting underrepresented groups is the inspiration for the About Love Scholarship program.”