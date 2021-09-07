UAPB Beta Theta Chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Wins Award for Highest GPA

Members of the Beta Theta Chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. pose with an award for the highest GPA in the entire fraternity; from left: Dr. Henry English, Jaylon Ford, Kendric Kelly, Collin Branch and Jamil Burton.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Beta Theta Chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. recently won an award for the highest GPA in the entire fraternity. The award was presented at the fraternity’s 2021 conclave in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Collin Branch, a major of agricultural engineering in the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences, is president of the chapter. He said it is a great honor to see his chapter’s hard work in the classroom acknowledged nationally.

“We as a chapter believe that the UAPB family would be proud of us continuing to work hard inside the classroom,” he said. “We, along with many other schools, faced adversity with COVID-19. However, as a chapter, we never stopped striving or performing our best in the classroom.”

Branch credits fellow chapter members Jamil Burton, Jaylon Ford and Kendric Kelly with putting in the effort that won the award. Ford represented the chapter via virtual attendance during the awards ceremony.