UAPB, 1890 Universities and HBCU Leaders Observe 131st Anniversary of Morrill Act of 1890

Congressional Resolution Introduced to Commemorate Law that Created 19 HBCU Land-grant Universities

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB), 1890 Universities Foundation, along with the 1890 University System and other higher education leaders, are observing the historic 131st Anniversary of the Morrill Act of 1890. Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-NC), also Chair of the Congressional Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Caucus, introduced a congressional resolution with several of her colleagues commemorating the anniversary on Monday, Aug. 30. A text of the resolution can be found here.

“The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is proud of its rich heritage as an 1890 land-grant institution,” Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander said. “Just as it was at the time of our founding, access and opportunity continue to be the bedrock of a UAPB education. We are a bridge—improving lives through an exceptional education, a culturally-relevant learning experience and exposure to growth opportunities beyond the classroom. Our designation as an 1890 land-grant institution fuels our mission to serve a diverse student population and to foster learning, growth and productivity. Additionally, our 1890 land-grant designation continues to pave the way for innovations in science and technology, agriculture, medicine and business.”

“The 1890 Universities Foundation, on behalf of our 19 member institutions, express our ongoing gratitude to Congresswoman Adams and all of her colleagues for their leadership on behalf of our universities in the 117th Congress,” said Dr. Mortimer Neufville, President and CEO of the 1890 Universities Foundation. “We urge unanimous support of this resolution and encourage participation in activities to commemorate this occasion,” concluded Dr. Neufville.

“Our universities are catalysts for underserved communities across the country,” said Dr. Makola Abdullah, Chairman of the Council of 1890 Universities and President of Virginia State University. “Our network of 19 universities continue to collaborate and work in ways big and small as we navigate the Covid-19 pandemic and still provide the high-quality research, education, and public outreach at the local, regional, national, and global levels.”

The 1890 Universities Foundation was established in December of 2016 to mobilize, manage resources, and facilitate implementation of collaborative, high-impact programs. The Foundation’s mission is to assist the1890 universities by leveraging partnerships and charitable investments that fund innovative solutions to address compelling economic, social, health, environmental and technological challenges facing our communities, our nation, and the world. The 1890 land-grant universities are: Alabama A&M University, Alcorn State University, Central State University, Delaware State University, Florida A&M University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Langston University, Lincoln University in Missouri, North Carolina A&T State University, Prairie View A&M University, South Carolina State University, Southern University and A&M College, Tennessee State University, Tuskegee University, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Virginia State University and West Virginia State University.