UAPB Conducting Produce Food Safety Training Related to Pandemic

The Small Farm Program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) is conducting a produce food safety training program that includes safety practices specific to the COVID-19 pandemic, Karen Lee, Extension assistant for UAPB, said.

“When it comes to food safety, farmers should always implement Good Agricultural Practices that reduce the risk of the vegetables becoming contaminated with pathogenic bacteria such as E.coli, Salmonella or Listeria, as they are dangerous for consumers and can cause financial difficulties for the farm,” she said. “A COVID outbreak on a farm or ranch can also cause tremendous financial strain to a farming operation. The new food safety course provides different practices that can be used to reduce the risk of an outbreak occurring.”

The training will be offered at different times during the summer and fall of 2021. It is part of a $1 million grant entitled, “Reducing the Impact of SARS-C0v-2 and Related Disruptions on Local Food Supply Chain in Minority Communities in the 1890 Land Grant Regional Network.” All the nation’s 1890 land grant institutions are conducting the training.

For more information, contact Lee at (870) 575-7225 or leek@uapb.edu.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.