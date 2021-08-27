Minority Research Center on Tobacco & Addictions to Offer Research Funding Grants

In 2020 nearly 22% of Black adults in Arkansas reported smoking at least 100 cigarettes

in their lifetime and currently smoke daily or some days, according to the

United Health Foundation’s America’s Health Rankings.

The Minority Research Center on Tobacco & Addictions (MRC) at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is offering a unique source of funding that supports emerging scholars and researchers from all disciplines who are engaged in evidence-linked research that directly contributes to the elimination of smoking and tobacco use among minority populations.

On Thursday, the MRC began accepting applications to award four grants up to $9,999 to cover the cost of research. Applicants may request an application from Earnette Sullivan, program manager, at sullivane@uapb.edu. Questions may also be directed to Sullivan by calling 870.730.1137. The deadline to apply is Friday, September 17, 2021.

Grants are available to investigators from Arkansas not-for-profit organizations, including but not limited to colleges, universities, hospitals, laboratories, research institutions, community-based organizations, voluntary health agencies, health maintenance organizations and other tobacco control groups. These awards will assist researchers in gathering preliminary data or demonstrating proof-of-principle for tobacco-related research with potential for high impact among minority populations in Arkansas.

The MRC grant program is supported by the Arkansas Department of Health Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Program with Master Settlement Agreement dollars.