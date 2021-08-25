Dr. Christopher C. Mathis Jr. Co-Edits Scholarly Book

Debbie Archer | School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences

Dr. Christopher C. Mathis Jr., professor, assistant dean of research, and associate research director for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences (SAFHS), is co-editor of the recently published book, “Empowering Women in a Global Eco-Village.”

The book, co-edited by Dr. Cassandra Sligh Conway, professor at South Carolina University, offers readers “insight into how interviewing women regarding their lived experiences within a culture, situation or observation can provide a vehicle for women to be heard accurately and with intention,” according to the book cover.

Divided into two parts, Part I of the book is laying the groundwork: historical background and research on working with human subjects; and Part II is the lived experience: how research helps our understanding of real issues women face.

Dr. Mathis is also a co-contributing author of one of the book’s chapters, Building on Phenomenological Research. The book is recommend as “an ideal text for scholars at all levels who wish to improve their research practices and empower individuals around the world.”

In his assistant dean/professor position, Dr. Mathis supports the management of the Evans-Allen Research Program and the Capacity Building Grants, as well as other research and scholarly opportunities at UAPB.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.