August is National Panini Month. Eating paninis is a great switch up your regular sandwich routine, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

“Panini is a traditional Italian recipe known as ‘panino,’ and Americans love them,” Henson said. “They are now favorite lunchtime items on deli menus, cafes and restaurants everywhere.”

For National Panini Month, Henson recommends the following recipe that will add a new twist to your everyday sandwich.

Turkey and Tomato Panini

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

-3 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise

-2 tablespoons nonfat plain yogurt

-2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, shredded

-2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped

-1 teaspoon lemon juice

-8 slices whole-wheat bread

-8 ounces reduced-sodium deli turkey, thinly sliced

-8 tomato slices

-2 teaspoons canola oil

-Freshly ground pepper, to taste

Instructions

1. Have four 15-ounce cans and a medium skillet (not nonstick) ready by the stove.

2. Combine mayonnaise, yogurt, Parmesan, basil, lemon juice and pepper in a small bowl. Spread about 2 teaspoons of the mixture on each slice of bread. Divide turkey and tomato slices among 4 slices of bread; top with the remaining bread.

3. Heat 1 teaspoon canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Place two panini in the pan. Place the medium skillet on top of the panini, then weigh it down with the cans. Cook the panini until golden on one side, about 2 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low, flip the panini, replace the top skillet and cans, and cook until the second side is golden, 1 to 3 minutes more. Repeat with another 1 teaspoon oil and the remaining panini.

The nutritional information includes: calories 286, fat 6 g, saturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 27 mg, carbohydrates 36 g, dietary fiber 5 g, protein 10 g, sodium 681 mg, sugars 6 g and potassium 136 mg. The source of this information is: WebMD Recipe, https://www.webmd.com/food-recipes/turkey-and-tomato-panini.

