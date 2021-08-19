Crop Insurance Education Available for Socially Disadvantaged Producers

Extensive rains in the past few years have highlighted the need to understand and manage production risks with crop insurance, Karen Lee, Extension assistant for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB), said. Crop insurance and risk management strategies can be challenging for traditional farmers, especially for beginning and socially disadvantaged farmers.

“The UAPB Small Farm Program is now offering crop insurance education for socially disadvantaged producers,” she said. “The program is funded by a $75,000 grant from the Southern Risk Management Center to help producers understand the different types of crop insurance programs and make better decisions when selecting crop insurance products.”

The program will consist of virtual meetings on the Zoom videoconferencing platform, as well as one-on-one trainings. UAPB agents will be in Pine Bluff and Forest City to provide individuals assistance and “Crop Insurance 101”educational materials. The university will collaborate with the National Crop Insurance Services (NCIS) and the Farm Service Agency (FSA) in implementing this program.

For more information, contact Lee at (870) 575-7225 or leek@uapb.edu.

