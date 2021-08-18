Debbie Archer | School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences

August is National Black Business Month, and Black-owned businesses are being recognized around the country, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Black Business Month began in 2004 when historian John William Templeton and engineer Frederick E. Jordan Sr. wanted to “drive the policy agenda affecting the 2.6 million African-American businesses,” Henson said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are about 2 million Black-owned companies in the United States. Around 40 percent of Black-owned businesses are in repair, maintenance, health care and social assistance, and other personal and laundry services. Some other Black-owned companies include firms, auto dealerships, restaurants, barbershops, beauty salons and more.

“When supporting Black-owned businesses, you are supporting and encouraging Black unity and self-determination within the community,” Henson said. “Supporting Black-owned businesses builds up communities, generates jobs and opportunities, and empowers local communities.

“It is essential to show support to Black-owned businesses because it helps create and contribute to entrepreneurial endeavors and boost community morale,” she said. “So, during the month of August, take the time to support your local Black-owned businesses.”

