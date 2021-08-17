$6.1 Million Grant Will Establish Institute Focused on Virus Research

Dr. Anissa Buckner, professor and chair of the Department of Biology will serve as co-principal investigator and lead of the sub-award to UAPB. Dr. Traci Hudson, assistant professor in the Department of Biology, will work alongside University of Arkansas principal investigator Dr. Rueben Michael Ceballos.

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a $6.1 million grant to establish a research institute focused on virology and virus ecology. University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) researchers and partnering institutions will study virus systems across domains of life.

As a sub-awardee on the NSF grant, UAPB will serve as a hub site for the Host-Virus Evolutionary Dynamics Institute (HVEDI) with the University of Arkansas (UA). Dr. Anissa Buckner, professor and chair of the Biology Department serves as a co-principal investigator on the primary award with UA and serves as the lead on the sub-award to UAPB. Buckner and assistant professor Dr. Traci Hudson will work alongside the principal investigator, Dr. Ruben Michael Ceballos, from the Department of Biological Sciences at UA and other HVEDI collaborators at La Universidad Interamericana (Aguadilla, Puerto Rico), the University of Maine (Orno, ME), and Ouachita Baptist University. The main project research focus of Buckner and Hudson will be on a murine (i.e., mouse) roseolavirus system that may serve as an animal model for human herpesvirus infections that lead to multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and chronic fatigue syndrome.

Research Focus

Scientists will study multiple virus systems across all domains of life – Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya. Their goal is to establish fundamental Rules of Life, or laws of virology that apply to all viruses – or at least large sets of virus systems. Bacteria and Archaea comprise the prokaryotes, which are single-celled microorganisms with no nuclei. Eukaryotes comprise animals (including humans), plants, single-celled protists and fungi – in other words, all organisms whose cells have nuclei to enclose their DNA apart from the rest of the cell. Viruses are ubiquitous across all domains of life, and the diversity of the virosphere presents a challenge in establishing universal laws to which all viruses adhere. Studying this is important to help understand the emergence of virulence, propensity for species jump and other fundamental properties of virus-host dynamics.

Researchers at the institute will begin by studying a set of low-virulence double-stranded viruses, including one system from each domain of life, to model virus-host dynamics within and between virus systems. Concurrently, researchers will develop a set of systems to compare and test the universality of fundamental rules developed from the core systems from each domain.

A central goal of the institute will be to expand the suite of viruses by recruiting other labs and institutions to participate in the research. Using a common experimental approach, data from studies of all virus systems will be compared and integrated to generate Rules of Life that drive variables such as species jump, virus harbor state, changes in transmission rates, and emergence of highly virulent virus strains.

The institute will be supported by a new microscopy core facility equipped with a high-end confocal fluorescence microscope, electron microscopes and light microscopes. It will also feature a core virology and virus ecology laboratory. This infrastructure will support research efforts as well as domestic and international collaborative projects, training workshops, planning meetings and initiatives related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Research Members

Dr. Han Tan, assistant professor in the School of Biology and Ecology at the University of Maine; Dr. Nathan Reyna, associate professor at Ouachita Baptist University; and Dr. Elizabeth Padilla, assistant professor at La Universidad Interamericana will also serve as co-principal investigators on the NSF grant and will lead hubs at these partner institutions.