Local Farm Family Breaks Ground for Medical Marijuana Facility

Abraham Carpenter Jr., center, spoke on behalf of the Carpenter family during a groundbreaking ceremony for a medical marijuana facility. He said the facility is being developed to help the local community and that it will provide jobs.

The Carpenter family, long time vegetable producers in Lincoln County, Arkansas, recently broke ground for a medical marijuana facility in Grady, Arkansas. On Monday, August 9, friends, county officials, local state representatives and others joined the Carpenters for the ceremony. This facility will be one of five such facilities in the state.

The Carpenter family started growing vegetables decades ago with assistance from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s (UAPB) Cooperative Extension Program specialists. Thomas Vaughns, retired UAPB Extension horticulture specialist, and others at UAPB assisted the family when they started the transition from row crops to vegetable crops. The Carpenters currently grow watermelon, squash, cantaloupe and industrial hemp.

Abraham Carpenter Jr., who spoke for the family at the ceremony, said the facility is being developed to help the local community and that it will provide jobs.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.