Introduce Children to New Sandwiches During National Sandwich Month

With August being National Sandwich Month, it is a great time to incorporate some savory sandwiches into kids’ meals, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s MyPlate Plan, sandwiches are a great way to include whole grains, fruits and vegetables and lean meats into kids’ diets.

“Here’s a fun recipe to jazz up a kids’ sandwich,” she said.

Waffle Fruit Sandwich

Makes 1 Serving

Serving Size: 1 Sandwich

Ingredients

-1 frozen whole-grain waffle

-1 tablespoon peanut butter or cream cheese

-Sliced fruit of your choice (bananas, apples, strawberries, and blueberries are a great choice)

Materials

-Spoons

-Plates or bowls

-Napkins

-Toaster

Instructions

Toast waffle in toaster. Spread waffle with 1 tablespoon of peanut butter. Cut waffle in half. On one half of the waffle, place fruit on top of peanut butter. Place other half of waffle on top, peanut butter side down to make a waffle sandwich.

Chef’s Tips

-Can substitute peanut butter with cream cheese (flavored or regular).

Nutrition Information per Serving

260 Calories, Total Fat 10g, Saturated Fat 2g, Protein 8g, Total Carbohydrate 35g, Dietary Fiber 4g, Sodium 410mg. Excellent source of iron. Good source of vitamin C and Calcium.

Source: Cooking with Extension Program Cooking Recipes for Eating Smart and Moving More Cookbook.

