Training and Assistance for Beginning Farmers and Ranchers at UAPB

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Small Farm Program is sponsoring a Beginning Farmers Program that provides training and technical assistance to new and beginning farmers with 10 years or less of farming or ranching experience. It will provide assistance in the following areas: developing farm business plans, completing loan applications, selecting business structures, obtaining farm numbers, developing crop and livestock production plans, marketing alternatives enterprises, using USDA Agencies, obtaining conservation plans and selecting conservation practices.

The program also provides one-on-one assistance through site visits and consultations to help new farmers with business planning, conservation planning and crop and livestock production. There are other services such as the Beginning Farmers Class, a course that consists of seven monthly workshops. Individuals interested in participating in the class should contact the UAPB Small Farm Program at 870-575-7225.

