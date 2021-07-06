Enjoy Health Benefits of Avocados with Delicious Recipe

Avocados are a nutrient-dense fruit, not a vegetable, and are easily found this time of year in grocery stores, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. They contain healthy fatty acids, essential amino acids and more than 20 vitamins and minerals. They are also a good source of fiber and have more potassium than bananas. They have the highest protein content of any fruit. A serving size of an avocado is one third of a medium avocado.

In this California Avocado Super Summer Wrap recipe, fresh avocado doubles for dressing and filling complementing blueberries, carrots, arugula and chicken in this appetizing summer wrap.

Fresh Avocado Super Summer Wrap

Makes 4 servings.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado (seeded, peeled and cut into chunks)

1/2 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon lime juice

1/2 cup blueberries

1/2 cup carrots (grated)

1/4 cup red onion (chopped)

2 cups fresh arugula (chopped)

12 ounces cooked chicken breast (cubed)

4 – 8″ whole wheat tortillas

Directions

Mash half the avocado chunks with yogurt and lime juice in a medium bowl. Add remaining filling ingredients, including the rest of the avocado chunks; mix gently. Top each tortilla with 1/4 of filling mixture. Roll tuck in ends. Slice in half diagonally, securing with toothpicks, if needed.

Sources – What’s Cooking? USDA Mixing Bowl and UF/IFAS, University of Florida Blog.