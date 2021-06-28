UAPB Extension Receives $26,794 to Promote Uptake of COVID-19 Vaccinations

Debbie Archer | School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Cooperative Extension Program has received a $26,794 grant as part of the national Extension Collaboration on Immunization Teaching & Engagement (EXCITE) project. The project is a partnership between Cooperative Extension and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The long-term goal of the partnership is to strengthen immunization education with a focus on adult vaccination hesitancy around both COVID and other adult immunizations.

Iris Cole-Crosby, Extension associate for UAPB, will oversee the grant. She said it will be used to address health disparities among rural and underserved communities.

“The main focus will be to identify the barriers for rural and underserved communities,” she said. “We will provide unbiased information to allow residents to make an informed decision to ‘vaccinate with confidence.’”

Crosby said UAPB will be working in Lee, Jefferson, St. Francis and Little River counties.

“This is the first time all land grant universities–1862, 1890 and 1994–have been funded for such a project,” she said. “The project will be implemented by Extension personnel who work with county Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program staff. We will be partnering with local non-profits and health clinics.”

