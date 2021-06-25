Local Pre-K-12 Students Learn to Garden Through UAPB Project

Will Hehemann | School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences

The School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences (SAFHS) at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has partnered with schools in Pine Bluff to teach pre-K-12 students about gardening. Students at Forrest Park/Greenville Pre-K, Jack Robey Jr. High School, Pine Bluff Lighthouse Charter School and Pine Bluff High School have already gotten their hands dirty, planting a variety of healthy vegetables that they will soon harvest.

Dr. Karleah Harris, an assistant professor for the UAPB Department of Human Sciences, started the project and is collaborating with principals and teachers from each of the schools. Raised beds were installed at each of the four schools, and children and youth participants have already been busy planting vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, cabbage and bell pepper.

“The gardens give students the opportunity to engage in inquiry learning and a platform to connect what they learn in the classroom to the environment and real life,” she said. “Students should be aware of where their food comes from, learn how to eat healthy and be a part of the planting, growing and harvesting process.”

Dr. Harris plans to expand the program with funds from a $349,442.00 grant from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) awarded to UAPB and the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. The collaborative grant titled “Healthy People Healthy Planet: A Food Desert Program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Fayetteville, AR” (proposal number 2020-11200/award number 2021-38821-34712) was developed in partnership with Dr. Kieu Le of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, as well as Dr. Janette Wheat, Dr. Felicia Taylor Waller and Dr. Nicholas Romano, co-principal investigators at UAPB.

The project will support the development of curricula for programs at the pre-K-12 level in Arkansas to teach students how to grow their own vegetables, cook nutritious food and live in a healthy way. It will strengthen the capacity of the two universities to build partnerships in food deserts, communities in which people have limited access to affordable and nutritious foods, especially fresh vegetables and fruits.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all of its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.