UAPB Alumnus Appointed to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Position in Biden Administration

Pine Bluff, AR (June 18, 2021) – Laurence J. Wilson ’10 has been appointed to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services position in President Joe Biden’s administration. He has been named Advance Representative for the White House Office of the Secretary.

“I’m grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration for this wonderful opportunity,” said Wilson. “The position will have me handling all the events, movements and logistics for the Secretary across the world as it relates to all health matters, which is what the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is tasked with.”

Wilson is part of several new appointees serving the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Secretary Xavier Becerra. He joins other officials throughout the agency, whose expertise is critical for tackling the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, implementing the American Rescue Plan, and ensuring Americans have access to quality and affordable health care.

Since beginning his appointment, he has visited and supported emergency intake sites which houses the unaccompanied children from the boarder and vaccinations sites.