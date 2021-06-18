UAPB Alumnus Appointed to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Position in Biden Administration

Pine Bluff, AR (June 18, 2021) – Laurence J. Wilson ’10 has been appointed to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services position in President Joe Biden’s administration. He has been named Advance Representative for the White House Office of the Secretary.
“I’m grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration for this wonderful opportunity,” said Wilson. “The position will have me handling all the events, movements and logistics for the Secretary across the world as it relates to all health matters, which is what the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is tasked with.”
Wilson is part of several new appointees serving the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Secretary Xavier Becerra. He joins other officials throughout the agency, whose expertise is critical for tackling the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, implementing the American Rescue Plan, and ensuring Americans have access to quality and affordable health care.
Since beginning his appointment, he has visited and supported emergency intake sites which houses the unaccompanied children from the boarder and vaccinations sites.
“Attending UAPB allowed me to never accept no and always go after your dreams no matter the setbacks,” said Wilson. “My time at UAPB has taught me what it means to work hard, persevere, and show your Pride by reaching back and lifting others up.”
In addition, Wilson will help conduct events for President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
Previously, he served as the Director of Advance for the successful campaign of now Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock of Georgia. He also was a National Advance Associate for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign and worked for then President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign.
