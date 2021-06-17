Ribbon-Cutting Set for Pine Bluff Streetscape

Courtesy of the City of Pine Bluff Mayor’s Office

Pine Bluff, AR (June 17, 2021) – The City of Pine Bluff is excited to announce it will be hosting a ribbon-cutting for the Pine Bluff Downtown Streetscape on June 19 at 10:00 a.m. The ceremony will take place in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse at 101 E. Barraque Street as part of the city’s overall 2021 Juneteenth Celebration, which will also take place on June 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This event will mark the official completion of the Streetscape Project, which has resulted in expanded sidewalks, new landscaping, light fixtures, and improved streets in the area. New benches and trash receptacles were also installed.

The goal of this overall project was to create a downtown that is more pedestrian-friendly, allows for greater accessibility to downtown businesses, and incentivizes additional businesses to invest in the area.

With the construction of the Pine Bluff-Jefferson County Library, the Pine Bluff Aquatic Center, 601 Main Street Plaza, the Arts & Science Center Art Space, and the renovation of three storefronts near the former Kress building in the downtown area.

The major Streetscape Project aims to support the revitalization of Downtown Pine Bluff.

For more information, contact 870-730-2000, ext. 7.