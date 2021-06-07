Celebrate Dairy Month with Tasty Smoothie

June is an eventful month—the first day of summer, school vacations, and holidays like Flag Day and Father’s Day. June also observes such days as National Yo-Yo Day and National Donut Day. But who can enjoy a donut without a tall glass of cold milk?

June is Dairy Month! To celebrate, Easter H. Tucker, interim family and consumer sciences program leader for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, recommends a quick, easy smoothie recipe made with your favorite frozen fruits.

Fruit Smoothie II

4 servings

Ingredients

3 cups strawberries, frozen (or other frozen fruit)

2 cups milk, low-fat

1 banana, large

1 cup yogurt (plain or vanilla)

Directions

1) Defrost the frozen fruit just enough so that it will blend easily.

2) Pour the milk into the blender.

3) Add the pieces of frozen fruit to the milk in the blender.

4) Add the banana and yogurt.

5) Blend until smooth, about 30-45 seconds.

Source:

MyPlate, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Colorado State University and University of California at Davis. Eating Smart Being Active Recipes.