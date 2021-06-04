Robinson Named Director of Athletics

“Widespread Support” Key in Search Committee’s Decision

Chris Robinson, Director of Athletics

On Friday, June 4, Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander announced Chris Robinson, Interim Director of Athletics, as Athletics Director (AD) at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB). Robinson has served as Interim Director of the Athletics Department since February.

“Since moving to the Athletics Department at UAPB, AD Robinson has had success working to improve all facets of the operation for the benefit of our student athletes,” Chancellor Alexander said. “In addition to earning the very strong endorsement of the AD Search Committee, he also enjoys the widespread enthusiastic support of the staff, the alumni and key stakeholders.”

“I’m grateful to Chancellor Alexander and the search committee for this wonderful opportunity to lead my beloved Golden Lions,” AD Robinson said. “There are exciting plans underway, as we build on the wildly successful football, volleyball, and track and field 20-21 seasons. I look forward to collaborating with our coaches, staff, and student athletes to further improve all of our athletics programs as well as ensuring our student athletes continue to excel in the classroom, not just on the field or court.”

In a statement to the University community, Chancellor Alexander thanked the AD Search Committee for their service, which includes: Elbert Bennett, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs; Calvin Booker, Chair of the UAPB Fund Board; George Cotton, Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement; Steve Cox, member of the UA System Board of Trustees; Bill Jones, CEO of Sissy’s Log Cabin; Brenda K. Jones, Ticket Manager, UAPB Athletics Department; Daniel Robinson, Regional Community President for Simmons Bank; and Kymara Seals, Policy Director of the Arkansas Public Policy Panel.

Prior to serving as Interim Athletics Director, Robinson was Executive Associate Athletics Director, a position he held since January 2020. He previously served as Director of the Office of Recruitment for eight years.

When he rejoined the UAPB Athletics Department, Robinson returned to the place where he enjoyed success as a football player and coach for the Golden Lions. After playing for the legendary Archie “The Gunslinger” Cooley, he transferred to Southern University, playing quarterback for one season. As the UAPB football program returned to play in 1993, he returned to lead the Golden Lions to the 1994 NAIA National Championship Game, highlighted by a seven-touchdown (six passing / one rushing) performance in a come-from-behind overtime semifinal win.

Before returning to UAPB as an assistant coach, he coached quarterbacks and running backs at Mid-American Nazarene University while also serving as assistant softball coach and as the school’s Director of Minority Affairs. A 2014 UAPB Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Robinson earned his bachelor’s degree in management from UAPB and a master’s degree in business administration from Mid-America Nazarene University. He is married to two-time All American track runner and Golden Lion Alum Kim George, and the couple has two sons, Christopher, a graduate wide receiver at UAPB, and Kylan, a junior transfer wide receiver, and a daughter, Kaylen.

