High School Students Have Until June 4 to Apply for UAPB’s Veterinary and Animal Science Summer Camp Set for July 6-19

Southeast Arkansas high school students, ages 14-17, have until June 4 to apply for Anitrak Camp, a two-week summer residential veterinary and animal science career enrichment program hosted by the Department of Agriculture at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB). The camp is set for July 6-19 at the UAPB campus.

In addition to gaining awareness about the field of animal science, student participants have another incentive – those who complete the program in its entirety will earn $250.

Over the duration of the program, participants will take field trips to various destinations in Arkansas including the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, several different animal farms and the Little Rock Zoo. On campus, they will attend presentations by professors of the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences and also hear from guest speakers.

Program curricula will expose students to livestock, poultry, crop and fish production. Participants will learn the relevance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) concepts through firsthand experience in water quality, soil, environmental, cell culture and biotechnology labs.

“We are hoping to have 20 participants – 10 male and 10 female students,” Dr. Jayant Lohakare, UAPB associate professor of animal science, said. “Many students – even those who are very interested in animals – may overlook the area of veterinary or animal science when it would be a perfect fit for them. This program is intended to show them just how many interesting and fulfilling work opportunities there are in the industry.”

To receive a copy of the application or for more information, contact Dr. Lohakare at lohakarej@uapb.edu or (870) 575-8540 or Dr. Emmanuel Asiamah at asiamahe@uapb.edu or (870) 575-8981.

