Four Pine Bluff Valedictorians Make History with Pledges to UAPB

(From left to right) Freddiemae Thompson, Jada Lambert, Aaliyah Handy, and Indonesia Jackson, signed commitments to enroll at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in the fall.

Pine Bluff, AR (May 28, 2021) – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB), hosted a historic Signing Day on Wednesday, welcoming four valedictorians from local high schools in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County.

The four women, Freddiemae Thompson, Aaliyah Handy, Jada Lambert, and Indonesia Jackson, signed commitments to enrolling at UAPB in the fall.

The students’ enrollment marks a historic moment for the university, as it’s the first that Valedictorians from all Pine Bluff High Schools have chosen to enroll at UAPB. Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management and Student Success, Dr. Braque Talley, Sr. credits the university’s campus-wide commitment to excellence.

“We are excited about welcoming these extraordinary students this is monumental for UAPB and the community – keeping our talent here,” said Vice Chancellor Talley.

Amanda Kirklin, the scholarship coordinator at the university echoed Talley’s comments, “We want our local students to know that UAPB is a viable option.”

This fall, the young women plan to study in various fields including nursing, business, and law. In addition, all four students have been awarded a full scholarship to the university.

“We must work to attract and retain top talent in our state and help make lasting, transformative investments in our future students and local schools that will have positive impacts for generations,” said Vice Chancellor of Institutional Advancement George Cotton, Sr.

“Not only did these scholars perform well academically, but they performed well during a pandemic; this validates their strength and commitment to their goals,” said Donna Ryles, director of recruitment at UAPB.

As part of the Class of 2021, the women excelled in their academics and received the highest grade point average (GPA) at their high schools.

Freddiemae Thompson of Dollarway High School

Miss Thompson plans to major in biology and has plans to become a doctor or an entrepreneur. She would like to establish a privately-owned healthcare facility called Thompson Care.

Aaliyah Handy of Watson Chapel High School

Miss Handy plans to major in nursing. She wants to work in the medical field and plans to become a registered nurse.

Jada Lambert of Friendship Aspire Academy

Miss Lambert plans to major in nursing and would like to pursue her passion for taking care of others by becoming a registered nurse.

Indonesia Jackson of Pine Bluff High School

Miss Jackson plans to major in English with a minor in Political Science. She plans to attend Law School and become a criminal or civil attorney.

