UAPB names Nine Students awarded a Summer Internships by the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation

Pine Bluff, AR (May 27, 2021) – Nine University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) students will participate in internship projects in areas of investing, philanthropy, and information technology supported by the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation (WCSF).

The $308,052.00 grant will support students, majoring in the fields of business management, political science, accounting, and computer science. Each student will receive an academic stipend of up to $6,000 in support of their summer internship program.

“We’re extremely pleased for our students to be a part of this program to showcase the type of cutting-edge career opportunities the investing and finance industry offers,” said Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander.“Students will gain hands-on experiences working with the foundation and acquire a competitive edge for future job opportunities.”

Although these internships vary in scope and location, each is designed to provide the students with an overview in the philanthropic industry through real-world professional examples and experiences.

UAPB’s Office of Career Services will manage and support the students during the 10-week special projects internship program. Each of the interns will work at various locations across the U.S. with key cooperator partners of the foundation based in offices in Bentonville, AR, Denver, CO, and Washington, D.C.

“We are pleased to continue our mission of fostering local and national partnership opportunities for our students,” said UAPB Director of Career Services, Shirley Cherry. “These students will have the opportunity to create a vast network of professional contacts that will prove invaluable for their future academic success and beyond.”

“The grant will continue the foundation’s mission for supporting higher education for public and private colleges and universities in the state of Arkansas,” said Becca Hazlewood, senior program officer of the Walton Family Foundation’s special projects team.

The following UAPB students have been awarded the 2021 Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation Special Projects internship:

Tyler Reynolds, Accounting • Franklyn Stanislaus, Accounting • Jada Simmons, Accounting

Jacolbi Knowlton, Business Marketing • Me’Auna Bailey, Business Management • Alexus Phillips, Business Management

Brianna Barney-Carter, Computer Science • Jvon Allen, Computer Science • Ranetra Hamilton, Political Science

