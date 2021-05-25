UAPB Launches Campaign to Build First Multi-use Track and Soccer Complex

Pine Bluff, AR (May 25, 2021) – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) has embarked on the next phase to the university’s footprint, the construction of the Golden Lion Track and Soccer Complex. As planned, the facility will be a multi-use complex that helps expand the competitiveness of UAPB athletics as they continue to excel on a national stage.

The new Golden Lion Track and Soccer Complex will be a state-of-the-art center that enhances the capacity of UAPB to host track and field events, local and regional competitions, and act as a key recruitment tool in attracting some of the finest student talent the nation has to offer. This facility will also provide opportunities for our current student body, local community and provide the ability to host special events such as the special Olympics.

As planned, the comprehensive project will include state-of-the-art technologies, a high-performance rubberized track, stands, home and visiting team facilities, educational and wellness workspace, concessions, and a specialized turf soccer field.

