UAPB Lions Program Continues to Support and Prepare Incoming Students for Academic Success

Since 2008, more than 1,200 students have participated in the LIONS Program and gained the experiences needed to help them become successful first-year students.

Pine Bluff, AR (May 20, 2021) – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) is excited to welcome the return of in-person learning for the 2021 Learning Institute and Opportunities for New Students (LIONS) Program. Program administrators reflect on student success after a past virtual year for the program.

The LIONS Program is a five-week summer residential academic enrichment experience that assists new freshmen admitted to UAPB in making a successful transition from high school and home to college life. While this year poses new challenges having in-person education delivery, the program’s staff is committed to providing every student the tools needed to achieve academic success.

“Even before the pandemic, the LIONS Program aimed to help keep students involved, connected, and engaged,” said Dr. Braque Talley, vice-chancellor of Enrollment Management and Student Success. “Last year, across the country, summer programs were being canceled or postponed. UAPB staff worked diligently to quickly pivot to a virtual setting to help ensure we continued providing all students, especially our low-income and first-generation households the access to higher education.”

Haley Franklin from Scott, AR, was part of the 2020 LIONS Program virtual experience. She admits she was reluctant about attending, but after speaking with LIONS mentors was convinced it would be a benefit. Now as a freshman, she credits the program for providing her with the tools and knowledge she needed to complete her first successful semester at UAPB.

“My instructor was extremely motivating and helped me learn how to navigate college life,” said Franklin. “I was surprised to make friends, given the circumstances, but the program offered several virtual events like game nights and talent shows so students could mingle with each other while being at home.”

“Last year taught our LIONS Program students about the resilience that comes with being a Golden Lion and the support they will always receive at UAPB,” said LIONS Program director Carolyn Mills. “We are excited to return to in-person learning this summer and want to keep students connected and engaged from day one to ensure successful student outcomes.”

The summer program starts July 6, and students will be enrolled in six credits to complete their foundation courses prior to the fall. Students will receive academic tutoring, take “College Knowledge” seminars, and engage in professional workshops to successfully transition into first-year students.

The LIONS Program is financially supported in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Postsecondary Education, Strengthening Institutions, Title III, Part B, Historically Black Colleges and Universities Program.

Applications for the 2021 LIONS Program are still available. The deadline to apply is May 30.

For more information about the LIONS Program, please contact LIONS Program director Carolyn Mills at 870-575-8362.

LIONS Program Photo Gallery