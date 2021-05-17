FedEx Executives Host Virtual Professional Development Training for UAPB Students

Pine Bluff, AR (May 17, 2021) – Students at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) were invited to attend a virtual simulated career and professional development session hosted by FedEx Freight as part of their new professional development program. In addition, UAPB received a $5,000 grant from FedEx to support future students’ success.

FedEx Freight developed The Boardroom Experience so members of their executive team could engage and connect with promising students at HBCUs around the country. The goal was to provide more opportunities for underrepresented and minority students.

“Our students gained valuable insight from the virtual experience and we thank the FedEx leadership for reaching out and involving UAPB,” said Vice-Chancellor of Institutional Advancement, George Cotton, Sr. “Our mission at UABP is to continue to foster local and national partnerships that offer opportunities for our students that advance their professional development and affect overall student outcomes.”

The cohort of 20 students had the opportunity to network within a virtual boardroom setting and engaged directly with a diverse group of FedEx Freight executives. The students discussed topics on personal branding, the value of mentors and sponsors, advantages of leveraging and creating innovative opportunities, and the value of culture in the workplace.

“It’s important that companies strive to offer diverse and unique opportunities to underrepresented students both here and nationwide,” said Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander. “These opportunities demonstrate the commitment FedEx has to our community and their efforts to ensure future minds have the opportunity to thrive.”

The experience allows UAPB students the opportunity to interact with senior leaders and apply the knowledge they have gained in the classroom to the workplace.

The Office of Career Services encourages all students to register with them and take advantage of the many career development opportunities offered. For more information, call (870) 575-8461.