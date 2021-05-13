Synchrony pledges $500,000 to advance education equity and skills training for UAPB students

Pine Bluff, AR (May 13, 2021) – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) announced a pledge of $500,000 over the next two years from the Synchrony Foundation as part of its new initiative to advance education equity and economic opportunity for students and underserved communities.

Synchrony’s Education as the Equalizer, expands access to higher education, skills training in high-growth fields, and financial literacy. The program builds on the company’s commitment to address the deeply-rooted economic and educational inequalities within communities through investment, engagement, and social reform.

Synchrony Foundation’s grant will help low-income and underrepresented students graduate college and offers guidance for future career endeavors by providing scholarships, business mentorships, and internships. Students will also have access to free online financial literacy courses on topics such as saving, budgeting, and student loans.

“We believe academic success secures foundations for strong community leaders who play a vital role in ensuring safe and inclusive communities for all,” said Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander.

“The pandemic has deepened economic inequality and accelerated demands for a more skilled workforce,” said Brian Doubles, President and CEO of Synchrony. “We believe access to education and skills training are key to driving an inclusive recovery, growing our economy, and securing a strong financial future.”

A core component of the Synchrony commitment is the impact on career readiness and job development. According to UAPB Director of Career Services Shirley Cherry, the impact of the funding will significantly grow the university’s capacity to help students.

“UAPB has been a lifeline in training the next generation of students for entry into the workplace,” said Cherry. “This funding allows us the stability to continue making a difference with our students.”

The multiyear commitment was also viewed from the standpoint of its impact on the broader region and community, according to UAPB leadership.

“Synchrony’s gift builds on the unique role Lion Nation has in Pine Bluff,” said Vice-Chancellor of Institutional Advancement George Cotton, Sr. “Their commitment to the university supports our student’s academic outcomes and advances the economic progress for Jefferson County.”

During the next five years, Synchrony will invest more than $50 million in Education as an Equalizer.

For more information about the Synchrony Foundation, click here.