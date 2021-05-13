During Mental Health Awareness Month, Learn About Types of Mental Illnesses

Carol Sanders | School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences

A frequent topic of discussion these days is mental illness, Dr. Janette Wheat, Cooperative Extension Program specialist and associate professor of human development and family studies at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said.

Mental illnesses are defined as conditions that affect thinking, feelings, mood or behavior, according to Dr. Wheat and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More than 200 types of classified external mental illnesses have been identified by mental health experts, according to the CDC.

People can experience different types of mental disorders or illnesses at the same time. They can happen over a short time period or be episodic; they come and go with a beginning and an end; or they can be ongoing or long-lasting, according to the CDC.

According to Dr. Wheat, the main types of mental illnesses include anxiety disorders, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), disruptive behavioral disorders, depression and other mood disorders, eating disorders, personality disorders, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), schizophrenia spectrum and psychotic disorders, and substance use disorders.

Anxiety disorders cause people to respond to specific objects or situations with fear, dread or terror. They include general anxiety disorder, social anxiety, panic disorders and phobias, she said.

ADHD and Disruptive Behavioral Disorders affect children and can continue into adulthood. ADHD is one of the most common childhood mental disorders. Those affected with ADHD may have trouble paying attention, controlling impulsive behaviors, act without thinking of the result or be overly active, according to the CDC.

Disruptive behaviors in children involve a pattern of disruptive behaviors that continue for at least six months and cause problems in school, at home or in social situations. Symptoms can continue as adults.

While most people experience bad moods, the moods usually end. But, those suffering from mood disorders suffer with constant and severe symptoms. Their moods affect their mental and psychological well-being nearly every day and for much of the day, according to the CDC.

Estimates are that one in ten adults suffers from some type of mood disorder. The most common are depression and bipolar disorder. But, now with proper diagnosis and treatment, most can lead healthy, normal and productive lives, Dr. Wheat said. And the CDC agrees with her. However, if untreated, the CDC reports these illnesses can affect role functioning, quality of life and many long-lasting physical health problems can occur, even diabetes and heart disease.

Eating disorders involve obsessive and sometimes distressing thoughts and behaviors such as reduction in food intake, overeating, feelings of depression, and concern about weight, body shape and poor self-image. Eating disorders include anorexia, bulimia and binge eating.

Those suffering from personality disorders frequently have extreme and inflexible personality traits that cause problems at work, school or in social relationships. Such disorders include antisocial personality disorder and borderline personality disorder, according to the CDC.

After living through or seeing a traumatic event, such as war, a serious accident or physical abuse, a person may get Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). They feel stressed and afraid after the danger is over and may have symptoms of reliving the event over and over, sleep problems or constantly looked for threats. And, the PTSD sufferers experience irritability, outbursts, helplessness or feelings of numbness.

People with Schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders hear, see and believe things that are not real or true. They may show signs of disorganized thinking, confused speech or abnormal motor behavior. One example is schizophrenia.

Substance abuse is the frequent use of alcohol and/or drugs that causes impairment such as health problems, disability and failure to meet major responsibilities at work, school or home. Substance abuse could be fatal to the user or others such as drunk driving or overdosing, Dr. Wheat said.

Mental illnesses and substance abuse disorders often occur at the same time. Sometimes one disorder is a contributing factor to the other.

Sufferers of mental illnesses are not alone. Mental illnesses affect tens of millions of people annually. The National Institute of Mental Health reports that nearly one in five U.S. adults (51.5 million in 2019) lives with a mental illness.

