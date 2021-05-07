UAPB names Class of 2021 Chancellor’s Medallion recipients

Six students are recipients of the Spring 2021 Chancellor’s Medallion in recognition of having the highest grade point average (GPA) in their academic school.

Pine Bluff, AR – On Friday, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) announced six students as the 2021 Spring Chancellor’s Medallion recipients and they will be honored at the 163rd commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Simmons Bank Field.

The Chancellor’s Medallion is the highest honor presented during the commencement. The award is given to graduates with the highest grade point average (GPA) in their academic school. The recipients are:

School of Arts and Sciences

Briahna Sparks

Briahna Sparks from St. Louis, Missouri earned a 4.00 GPA. She received a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology. She shares these words with her graduating class and community.

“I came to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff because of the plethora of authenticity I saw in both the Office of Recruitment and institutional department leaders. In fact, my favorite memory is when UAPB invited Dr. Derek Greenfield to encourage students to stay motivated and achieve success during challenging times. He talked about knowing your “why,” challenging your grit, and building your truth in the most authentic way possible – which I will always remember. Dr. Colen and Professor Duffy in the Industrial Technology Management and Applied Engineering department also taught us much about what would be required of us to be successful as well as what the world looks like outside of UAPB. The education I received here did not stop in the classroom, rather became applicable to a wide spectrum of life itself. I would recommend UAPB to others for the same reason I would recommend a mentor. If you’re looking for someone to tell you the unapologetic truth about yourself and life, but also be there as an encouraging force to support you along the way, you’ve found it.”

School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences

Kaitlyn Hapke

Kaitlyn Hapke from Ontario, Canada earned a 3.933 GPA. She received a bachelor’s degree in regulatory science and environmental biology. She shares these words.

“Deciding to move to another country to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has been one of my greatest decisions. I had the opportunity to represent my school as an athlete in three division one sports, all while earning my Bachelor of Science degree in Regulatory Science, Environmental Biology. There is no way I could narrow down my four years at this college to one single favorite memory, as I am beyond grateful for all the amazing and lifelong friends I have made. They have been here with me through all the struggles, but more importantly, they were the reason behind so many of my smiles and laughs. After having such an extraordinary four years at UAPB, I have decided to stay at this renowned university to pursue my Master’s Degree in Agricultural Regulations. I would recommend UAPB in a heartbeat to not only new incoming students, but anyone looking for a true family atmosphere, as the staff, faculty, and coaches have all made UAPB a second home.”

Division of University College

Lorenzo Thompson

Lorenzo Thompson from Chicago, Illinois earned a 3.693 GPA. He received a bachelor’s degree in general studies. He shares these words with his peers and community.

“You never know until you try it out. When I first got to UAPB I was lost, shy and kind of nervous because I did t know many people. However, after becoming part of the LIONS Program, I’ve met some lifelong friends and was even able to pledge Sigma my freshman year. I would strongly recommend UAPB because we are a family and take pride in our pride!”

School of Arts and Sciences

Courtnei D. Toney

Courtnei D. Toney from Memphis, Tennessee earned a 4.00 GPA. She received a bachelor’s degree in biology. She shares the following words with her community.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for allowing me to reach this point. I would also like to thank my family, friends, staff, administrators, mentors, and alumni for their love and support. I am forever grateful to this university for allowing me to finish what I started. I came to Dear Mother as a transfer student and was welcomed with open arms as a Golden Lion from the start. I came here on a mission to continue my education; now that mission is complete and I am leaving with so much more. This university is where I gained extended family, friends, and lifelong lessons that I will hold near and dear to me throughout my lifetime. My journey has not been the easiest, but graduating from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has made me realize that everything has been worth it. I am grateful for being a part of the pride and knowing that I will be a Golden Lion forever.”

School of Education

Rudy Alvarez Armas

Rudy Alvarez Armas from Lehigh Acres, Florida earned a 3.976 GPA. He received a bachelor’s degree in health & physical education/ leisure recreation/ wellness option. He shares the following words with his community.

“The education that UAPB provided has helped me to develop the skills needed for my future and career goals because it was not only focused on learning the fundamentals, but also on the practical application of the information learned within those classes. I would recommend UAPB to others because of the unity and care felt across campus for all students.”

School of Business and Management

Niklas Frimodig

Niklas Frimodig from Stockholm, Sweden earned a 3.925 GPA. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in economics. He shares these words.

“The education I have earned at UAPB has helped me come further in life. I am now more than ever prepared to take on life and the new challenges that await me after college. I recommend this institution to others because of the community and the limitless resources it offers to its students.”

For more information about commencement, click here.