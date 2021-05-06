UAPB 1890 Scholars Participate in Beautification Project at UAPB’s School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences

Will Hehemann | School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences

Administrators, faculty, staff and students at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences (SAFHS) spent part of a weekend cleaning up the School grounds. Hedges were trimmed, flower beds were cleaned out and the gazebo received a fresh coat of paint.

Dr. Doze Y. Butler, dean/director of SAFHS, took part in the beautification project. She said it is important the grounds look nice since the School’s programs attract a number of off-campus visitors.

“We know the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is well known for its agricultural program,” she said. “We have people who drive by campus visiting, and we want to make sure things represent the university very well.”

Student volunteers included recipients of the UAPB 1890 Scholarship and SAFHS student ambassadors. Morgan White, who will receive the scholarship and attend UAPB next year, helped replace soil in the flower beds. Trent Wills, an agriculture business major, trimmed the crape myrtles, while Jacob Harrison, an aquaculture/fisheries major, trimmed the hedges.

Dr. Nina Lyon Bennett, assistant dean for academics, helped organize the event, along with her colleagues, Dr. Christopher Mathis, assistant dean for research, and Dr. Obadiah Njue, assistant dean for Extension and outreach.

“The Beautification Day was wonderful,” Dr. Tomekia White, coordinator for the UAPB 1890 Scholarship Program, said. “We had 1890 scholars majoring in different areas participating in the day of service. It was a new experience for most of them, but a great one.”

Dr. White said the students enjoyed the fellowship and gardening experience. Her goal is to make sure the scholars stay involved in monthly activities to develop social skills, gain new experiences in both research and professional development, build relationships and be of service to others by participating in different service projects.

“Life during the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked fear, frustration and anxiety all around the world, and we were not able to do many service projects this past school year,” she said. “Although the pandemic has interrupted our scholars’ lives, we plan to do more service projects and other activities next year. Hopefully, by then everything will be back to normal.”

The UAPB 1890 Scholarships Program offers scholarships to U.S. citizens who are seeking a bachelor’s degree at UAPB in one of the degree areas of SAFHS. For the 2021-2022 school year, Dr. White received a total of 118 applications for the program. Of the applicants, 21 new scholars will be chosen by the fall semester of 2021.

For more information on the 1890 Scholarships Program, contact Dr. White at (870) 575-8139 or whitets@uapb.edu.

