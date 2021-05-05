Cinco de Mayo, UAPB Celebrates Cultural Appreciation

Pine Bluff, AR — Cinco de Mayo, translated to ‘the 5th of May’, commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5th, 1862. In the United States, this important civil date has become a day to celebrate Mexican food, culture, and the contribution of Mexican-Americans to the progress of the country.

Dr. Pamela Moore, associate dean for global engagement for the Office of International Programs and Studies (OIPS) at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB), says today is a way for the campus to celebrate our unique cultures, backgrounds, and traditions and allows us to show a greater appreciation for diversity at UAPB and beyond.

“Cinco de Mayo is a great opportunity for all Americans to celebrate and appreciate the great contributions of Mexian Americans,” said Dr. Moore.

Last month, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff was recognized for hosting its first inaugural Multicultural Awareness Week. The virtual program hosted daily activities and students, faculty, staff, and administration were encouraged to dress in multicultural/global attire throughout the week. Click here to revisit the events from that week.

“Students arrive on campus with their personalities and perspectives sometimes already fully formed but still malleable,” says UAPB Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement George Cotton, Sr. “By hosting events that help students to be engaged with others whose opinions, lifestyles, and personal traditions differ sharply from their own, only help increase awareness and understanding to build better communities.”

The Office of International Programs and Studies provides support services for UAPB faculty and students including assisting in compliance with immigration regulations; facilitating study, travel, and internships abroad, promoting university linkage relationships, and providing activities that enhance global awareness and an appreciation for diversity.

For more information on international programs or study abroad initiatives, click here.

Cultural Significance

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s unlikely victory over the French forces of Napoleon III on May 5, 1862, at the Battle of Puebla. Mexico had trouble paying back war debts to European countries, and France had come to Mexico to collect that debt, according to History.com website. For more information about this day and its historical context, visit here.