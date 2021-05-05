Celebrate Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month by Making Asian Coleslaw

/ 21 hours ago May 5, 2021

In 1990, George H.W. Bush signed a bill passed by Congress designating May as Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month. To celebrate, Easter H. Tucker, interim family and consumer sciences program leader for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, recommends the USDA MyPlate recipe for Asian coleslaw. This coleslaw is big on flavor with nuts, mandarin oranges and soy sauce.

Asian coleslaw

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups shredded cabbage (16-ounce bag of coleslaw mix)
  • 1 1/3 cups mandarin oranges, canned (drained)
  • peanuts (optional)

Dressing ingredients:

  • 2/3 cup light Italian dressing
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce (low-sodium)

Directions

1. Mix together the coleslaw mix, nuts and mandarin oranges in a large bowl.

2. Stir in the Italian dressing and soy sauce.

Source: USDA MyPlate

