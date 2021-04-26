UAPB Professor of Mathematics and Computer Science Recognized as Arkansas Research Alliance Fellow

Pine Bluff, AR – Dr. Karl Walker, interim chair of the UAPB Department Mathematics and Computer Science was recognized as one of eight 2021 Arkansas Research Alliance (ARA) Fellows. The ARA Fellows program recognizes distinguished university research leaders in the state with an established history of impact.

This month, Arkansas Research Alliance (ARA) announced in a press release a major expansion of its ARA Academy of Scholars and Fellows, welcoming two new ARA Scholars and six ARA Fellows to the fold.

The ARA Academy of Scholars and Fellows is comprised of research scientists Arkansas’ six major research institutions: University of Arkansas (UA), the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), UA Little Rock (UALR), Arkansas State University (A-State), the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB), and the FDA’s National Center for Toxicological Research (NCTR).

Each ARA Fellow receives a $75,000 grant (with the exception of NCTR members, who are prohibited from accepting outside funding).

“Dr. Walker is a leading scholar in the field of Mathematics and Computer Sciences,” said UAPB Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander. “I am so pleased to see Dr. Walker receive this well-deserved recognition. We are truly proud of his achievements and his leadership to our Department of Mathematics and Computer Sciences.”

The ARA grant Dr. Walker received will fund research projects related to bioinformatics, data science, artificial intelligence, and STEM education.



“The Arkansas Research Alliance has done tremendous work in promoting Research in the State of Arkansas for the past fourteen years,” said Dr. Walker. “I am very excited and honored to be selected to become a part of the prestigious ARA Academy of Scholars and Fellows.”

Throughout his career at UAPB, Dr. Walker developed a pipeline for students into graduate school by promoting bioinformatics, artificial intelligence, and computer science research. With grant funding provided by the U.S. Department of Education, Dr. Walker has been able to provide students with Graduate Assistantships to fund their master’s degrees in STEM disciplines where African Americans are underrepresented. Dr. Walker has also developed a pipeline into the workforce by providing career skill coaching, preparation, and resume building to help his students be competitive in today’s rapidly changing job market.

The Department of Mathematics and Computer Science at UAPB offers a Bachelor of Science degree in two major areas: Computer Science and Mathematics.

The Mathematics program provides both teaching and non-teaching options, as well as a concentration in Applied Mathematics. Students may pursue minors in Bioinformatics and Statistics through the Applied Mathematics Concentration.

The Computer Science program offers degree options in Mathematics and Information Systems. The department also offers a series of courses transferable to the B. S. degree program in engineering.

For more information about the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, visit here.