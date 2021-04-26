Apple Salad: A Refreshing Dish Perfect for Spring Weather

The USDA MyPlate recipe for apple salad is a perfect addition for a spring lunch or dinner, Easter H. Tucker, interim family and consumer sciences program leader for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. Crisp, light and refreshing, the salad combines apples, celery, carrots, raisins and a yogurt dressing.

Ingredients

1 cup diced apple

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 cup diced celery

1/2 cup grated carrot

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup yogurt, low-fat vanilla (can use 1/2 to 3/4 cup)



Directions

Wash apples, celery and carrots before dicing/grating. Toss apples with lemon juice. Add celery, carrot and raisins. Fold yogurt into apple mixture. Cover. Chill for at least 1 hour before serving. Refrigerate leftovers.

Source: USDA MyPlate