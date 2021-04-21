UAPB celebrates 148 years during Founders’ Week

Pine Bluff, AR (April 21, 2021) – Happy Founders’ Week! The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) holds a rich history dating back to April 25, 1873. Act 97 of the 1873 Arkansas General Assembly authorized the establishment of Branch Normal College, now UAPB.

Join us in celebrating 148 years of educational excellence all week with fun virtual activities that help honor the past, present and future of our institution, with the theme, Faith of our Founders – Perseverance and Pride.

On Tuesday, April 20, UAPB commenced the celebration with a virtual kick-off video. Watch the full video here.

On Wednesday, April 21, faculty, staff and students came together for a virtual Scavenger Hunt where they learned AM&N/ UAPB trivia questions. See event photos and video on our social media.

On Thursday, April 22, the Honors and Awards Assembly and Convocation will be held via UAPB YouTube TV and UAPB social media live. Be sure to follow us on Facebook for more details. The day will also include our National UAPB Day of Giving, with Toni Seville hosting a Facebook live event to help raise money for the university’s highest priorities.

Also, our campus community will help celebrate Earth Day with a tree planting at the Caldwell Hall/ Bell Tower quadrangle entrance. These locations are part of the National Register of Historic Places; come be part of this historic event on UAPB’s Facebook page.

Later that evening at 8 p.m., a social distance student movie night featuring the 2019 film, Queen & Slim, will be shown at the Simmons Bank Field/ Golden Lion Stadium. Students are asked to wear masks.

On Friday, April 23, UAPB employees will be celebrated. See the Campus Bulletin for more details.

The 148th Founders’ Week celebration culminates on Sunday, April 25, with the Sunrise Service and Alumni Appeal at 8:00 a.m. via Zoom meeting. The keynote presentation will be delivered by UAPB alumnus Rev. Parish E. Lowery. Be sure to register in advance for this legendary webinar at:

https://uapb-edu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a-y4ZdoxSZiL3DAWN6Zogw

Webinar ID: 983 1886 5127

Passcode: 820138

For more information about Founders’ Week activities, contact Dr. Tracy Dunbar at (870) 575-7142/ dunbart@uapb.edu or Donna Mooney at (870) 575-8375/ mooneyd@uapb.edu.

Learn more about the AM&N/ UAPB story, here.