Celebrate Fresh Celery Month with Fun Recipe for Children

/ 1 day ago April 21, 2021

Making the USDA MyPlate recipe for “hiding rabbits” is a fun and easy way to get children excited about eating their veggies, Easter H. Tucker, interim family and consumer sciences program leader for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. It is also a timely snack to prepare since April is National Fresh Celery Month.

Besides celery, the only other ingredients needed are cauliflower and peanut butter.

Ingredients

  • 2 celery stalks (each piece cut in half lengthwise)
  • 4 small cauliflower florets (cut in half)
  • 2 tablespoons peanut butter

Directions

  1. Place one piece of celery in center of plate with the center facing up.
  2. Use a butter knife to spread peanut butter on top edges.
  3. Place second piece of celery on top, forming a log. Cut log in half. 
  4. Repeat steps 1-3 with the remaining 2 pieces of celery.
  5. Place cauliflower florets on ends of each log, securing with remaining peanut butter.
  6. Enjoy your Hiding Rabbits.
     

Notes:

Adults: If this recipe is being prepared by children, use a sharp knife to cut off the ends of celery. Cut each celery stalk in half, and cut the cauliflower floret in half.

Source: USDA MyPlate

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s