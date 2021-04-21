Celebrate Fresh Celery Month with Fun Recipe for Children

Making the USDA MyPlate recipe for “hiding rabbits” is a fun and easy way to get children excited about eating their veggies, Easter H. Tucker, interim family and consumer sciences program leader for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. It is also a timely snack to prepare since April is National Fresh Celery Month.

Besides celery, the only other ingredients needed are cauliflower and peanut butter.

Ingredients

2 celery stalks (each piece cut in half lengthwise)

4 small cauliflower florets (cut in half)

2 tablespoons peanut butter



Directions

Place one piece of celery in center of plate with the center facing up. Use a butter knife to spread peanut butter on top edges. Place second piece of celery on top, forming a log. Cut log in half. Repeat steps 1-3 with the remaining 2 pieces of celery. Place cauliflower florets on ends of each log, securing with remaining peanut butter. Enjoy your Hiding Rabbits.



Notes:

Adults: If this recipe is being prepared by children, use a sharp knife to cut off the ends of celery. Cut each celery stalk in half, and cut the cauliflower floret in half.

Source: USDA MyPlate