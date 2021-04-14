Students from the School of Education hold Signing Day

Pine Bluff, AR (April 14, 2021) – Students from the School of Education at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB), participated in an Educator Signing Day on Tuesday, April 13. The event was hosted by the Health, Physical Education, and Recreation Department (HPER). Approximately 20 students from the School of Education signed their pledges demonstrating their commitment to teaching and future education in the state. An additional 65 students participated via Zoom meetings.

The event is part of TEACH Arkansas’ Educator Commitment Signing Week, geared at creating excitement and encouragement for students to pursue a career in the field of education.

Dr. Todd Garner, HPER department chair, said the event is similar to the National Signing days typically held for athletes.

Dr. Wanda Y. Newell, interim dean for the School of Education says she is excited to celebrate those committed to the teaching profession.

“America needs teachers and the youth of today is our answer. Declaring one’s commitment to teaching is a wise career choice,” said Dr. Newell. “UAPB School of Education stands ready to support rising teacher candidates.”

“The teacher signing day event reminds everyone how important becoming a teacher is,” said Marikka Bender, UAPB instructor and pool coordinator for HPER. “These young student-teachers should be celebrated as heroes for wanting to teach our future scientists, doctors, lawyers, and teachers of tomorrow.”

The School of Education offers a strong Teacher Education Preparation Program recognized by the Arkansas Department of Education, the Arkansas Department of Higher Education, and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation, (CAEP).

Additionally, UAPB’s School of Education earned CAEP accreditation for seven years 2020-2027. CAEP is the only national accreditor for educator preparation recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.

For more information on becoming a teacher, click here.