Caregiving for Those with Special Needs: A Daunting Task

Carol Sanders | School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences

Combining caregiving with personal and everyday needs for someone with a disability, whether it be a child or adult, is challenging, Dr. Janette Wheat, Cooperative Extension Program specialist and associate professor of human development and family studies at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, (UAPB) said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have information to help both the caregiver and those being cared for to stay safe and healthy.

“Use these general caregiving tips on staying healthy and positive. Information, support, advocacy, empowerment, care and balance can be the foundation for a healthy family and are appropriate no matter what the challenge,” Dr. Wheat said.

Basic caregiving tips from the CDC include the following:

Be informed

Get support

Be an advocate

Be empowering

Take care of yourself

Keep balance in the family

Be informed. Gather information about the family member’s condition and discuss issues with others involved in their care. Notice how others care for the person with special needs. Be aware of signs of mental or physical abuse.

Get support. Family members and friends can provide support and many times want to help. Let them. Join a local or online support group. It gives you the chance to share information and connect with people going through similar experiences.

Go beyond support groups that focus on a particular disability or need as some local and national groups provide services, recreation and information for those with disabilities.

Be an advocate for the disabled person. Effective advocates many times are more successful at getting better service, according to the CDC. Ask questions. For example, if someone who uses a wheelchair wants to go to the beach, find out which beaches are accessible via car, ramp or portable walkway mat.

Document the medical history of the disabled person. Inform other caregivers of special conditions, such as a latex or other allergies. Also, remind dental and medical staff at each visit.

“Ask caregivers to make their employers aware of their caregiving responsibilities and to become familiar with the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Family Medical Leave Act and how they may apply to your situation,” Dr. Wheat said.

Be empowering and focus on what the disabled person can do. Celebrate appropriate milestones with them.

“If someone asks a question about the family member with the disability, let him or her answer when possible,” Dr. Wheat said. “Doing so helps empower the individual to engage with others.”

Dr. Wheat advises teaching the person with a disability to be as independent and self-assured as possible, but always keep health and safety in mind.

Take care of yourself. Caring for someone with special needs or a disability can wear out even the healthiest caregiver. Stay healthy for yourself and for whom you care. Strive for balance. Work hard to maintain your hobbies, personal interests and friendships. Do not let caregiving consume your life.

The CDC echoes Dr. Wheat in advising delegating some caregiving tasks to other reliable persons. Take a break even if it is a short one such as a walk. Consider a retreat or get away when appropriate.

Do not ignore signs of illness. If you get sick, see a health care provider. Pay attention to both your mental and emotional health. Exercising and eating healthy are important. The CDC reminds us that taking good care of oneself also helps the person being cared for.

Keep balance in the family. A family member with a disability may require extra care and attention. But, take time for all family members. It is important for family members to also spend time with each other and any children in the family.

Consider respite care, which is short-term, temporary care provided to those with disabilities so that their families can take a break from the daily routine of caregiving, advises the CDC and Dr. Wheat.

And, last but not least, be prepared. Caregivers and those with disabilities should have a disaster plan to protect themselves in case of an emergency or disaster. Disasters can strike quickly, without warning. Fires, floods, disasters or acts of terrorism can force people to either leave their home or be confined there. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all of its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.