UAPB to host first-ever Multicultural Awareness Week

Pine Bluff, AR (April 9, 2021) – The Office of International Programs and Studies (OIPS) at The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB), will host its first-ever Multicultural Awareness Week on April 12 – 16. The virtual program will host daily activities and students, faculty, staff, and administration are encouraged to dress in multicultural/global attire throughout the week.

“We should take time to recognize the diversity on our campus which is very much reflective of the diversity of our nation and world,” said Ian Kirimi Daniel, acting president of the UAPB International Students Association. “By celebrating our unique cultures, backgrounds, and traditions, we can gain a greater appreciation for the diversity that is a part of who we are here at UAPB and beyond.”

Key activities of the week include the following:

Showcasing Multicultural Fashion of the U.S. and World

Starting April 12, everyone is invited to dress in diverse multicultural, ethnic, international attire throughout the week. Members of the UAPB community are asked to showcase fashions reflective of their heritage, cultural and historical backgrounds, travel experiences, etc., via Instagram with the hashtag #CultureAppreciation2021. On April 16, 2021, two students will be selected by 3 p.m. to be featured in the Friday Feature Newsletter.

Multicultural Learning

All faculty are asked to incorporate topics and activities in their classroom to highlight themes related to multiculturalism both locally and around the world. Faculty who are interested in attending a virtual conference on U.S., China, and Russia relations may contact Dr. Pamela D. Moore via moorep@uapb.edu for the event registration link.

Multicultural Cuisine Featured in Davis Dining Hall

Students, faculty, and staff will have the opportunity to sample and explore various cuisines. Dining Services will be offering a new menu throughout the week celebrating the various foods of different cultures: Asian dishes on Monday; Tex Mex dishes on Tuesday, Southern dishes on Wednesday, and Caribbean dishes on Thursday.

“This year’s inaugural Multicultural Awareness Week aims to raise understanding of the diverse cultures that reflect who we are in the United States and the world,” Dr. Moore said. “Multicultural topics are very much part of our current public dialogue. Having open discussions are important to foster greater understanding among the peoples and nations of our world. I personally have learned so much through my travels across the U.S. and in other countries.”

“During UAPB’s first Multicultural Awareness Week, I look forward to wearing attire that I have acquired or was given by various students, friends, and colleagues across the world,” said Dr. Moore.

The Office of International Programs and Studies provides support services for UAPB faculty and students including assisting in compliance with immigration regulations; facilitating study, travel, and internships abroad, promoting university linkage relationships, and providing activities that enhance global awareness and an appreciation for diversity.

For more information on international programs or study abroad initiatives, click here.

Showcasing Multicultural Travels

This photo gallery showcases past students during their study aboard programs and/ or global endeavors. We hope the photo gallery helps inspire and remind students to continue pursing their dreams at UAPB.