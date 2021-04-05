Virtual Multi-state Conference on Community Nutrition Education Set for May 18-20

Will Hehemann | School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB), along with Tennessee State University (TSU) and Alabama A&M University (AAMU), will host a virtual, multi-state conference on community nutrition education, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-nutrition outreach coordinator for UAPB.

The conference is set for May 18-20. Each participating university will host one day of the conference; TSU on May 18, UAPB on May 19, and AAMU on May 20.

Henson said the purpose of the conference is to pool resources related to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) at the three 1890 land-grant universities. The overall mission is to build community food accessibility and partnerships.

“The event is a chance to network, engage and chat with community partners and other SNAP-Ed educators,” she said. “Much of the agenda will focus on policy, systems and environmental work. We plan to launch a social media community of practice that will allow stakeholders, community members and program educators to work jointly in increasing food access and resources across communities.”

Guest speakers from each institution will include university administrators, Extension and SNAP-Ed educators and community partners.

In addition to Henson, speakers representing UAPB include Dr. Doze Y. Butler, dean/director of the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences (SAFHS), Dr. Obadiah Njue, Extension administrator/assistant dean for Extension and outreach for SAFHS, Marilyn Burch, Extension associate-foods and nutrition, Julie Barnes and Carrie Aldridge, SNAP-Ed program aides, Lisa Collins, EFNEP program aide, Clarice Cartwright and Marcie Johnson, community partners, and Caitlin Martin, school partner.

UAPB presentations will cover topics such as the importance of Extension and community partnerships, programming advantages and disadvantages during the pandemic and community sustainability.

To register or to see a full program agenda, visit www.multi-state-conference.com. To receive updates, follow the conference Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/1890SNAPEd. For more information, contact Henson at (870) 575-7227 or hensont@uapb.edu.

